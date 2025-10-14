2 Canadiens Who Could Sign Extensions Next

The Montreal Canadiens have been very busy as of late.

On Oct. 13, they signed star defenseman Lane Hutson to an eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension. Then, on Oct. 14, they signed general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton to five-year contract extensions.

With the Canadiens making so many notable moves this week, let's take a look at two Canadiens players who could land contract extensions next.

Zack Bolduc

Zack Bolduc has had an excellent start to his Canadiens tenure, as he has three goals and one assist in three games so far this season. If the 22-year-old forward continues to produce offense like this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they signed the pending restricted free agent (RFA) to a contract extension before the season is over.

Mike Matheson

Mike Matheson is a big pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) to watch on the Canadiens. The veteran blueliner has been a key part of the Canadiens' blueline and their leadership group since his arrival in 2022-23, so it would be understandable if they tried to keep him around beyond this season. He has also been off to a solid start this season, posting one goal and one assist in three games.

Other pending free agents on the Canadiens who are eligible for contract extensions at this point of the season are Kirby Dach, Patrik Laine, and Arber Xhekaj. With this, the Canadiens will have some decisions to make.