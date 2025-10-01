2 Former Canadiens Defenders Hit Waivers

The NHL had many players hit the waiver wire on Oct. 1. While no current Montreal Canadiens were placed on waivers, two of their former players were.

This is because former Canadiens defensemen Kale Clague (Winnipeg Jets) and William Lagesson (Detroit Red Wings) have been placed on waivers by their current clubs.

Clague signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets this off-season. This comes after the 2016 second-round pick recorded 10 goals, 29 assists, 39 points, and a plus-3 rating in 69 AHL games with the Rochester Americans this past season.

Clague appeared 25 games for the Canadiens during the 2021-22 season, where he recorded two goals, three assists, five points, 14 hits, and a minus-8 rating.

Lagesson, on the other hand, signed a two-year contract extension with the Red Wings this summer. This was after the 6-foot-2 defenseman recorded one assist, six hits, seven blocks, and a minus-1 rating in seven games with Detroit in 2024-25. He also had three goals and nine points in 23 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2024-25.

Lagesson played in three games with the Canadiens during the 2021-22 season, where he posted one assist, four blocks, and a plus-2 rating.