2 Former Canadiens Placed On Waivers

The NHL saw several players around the league be placed on waivers on Oct. 5. The Montreal Canadiens were one of the many teams that placed players on waivers, as Sammy Blais and Kaapo Kahkonen hit the wire.

Two former Canadiens are also available to be potentially claimed, as the Carolina Hurricanes have placed Cayden Primeau on waivers, while the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Michael Pezzetta on waivers.

Primeau's time with the Canadiens organization came to an end this off-season, as he was traded to the Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick back in June. This was after he had a 2-3-1 record, an .836 save percentage, and a 4.70 goals-against average in 11 games with the Canadiens last season. He also had a 21-2-2 record, a .927 save percentage, and a 1.96 goals-against average in 26 AHL games with the Laval Rocket in 2024-25.

In 55 games over six seasons with the Canadiens, Primeau had a 13-24-7 record, an .884 save percentage, and a 3.69 goals-against average.

Pezzetta, on the other hand, signed a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs this off-season. This was after he recorded zero points, 24 penalty minutes, 73 hits, and a minus-2 rating in 25 games with the Canadiens last season.

In 200 games over four seasons with the Canadiens, Pezzetta posted 15 goals, 23 assists, 38 points, 241 penalty minutes, and 710 hits.