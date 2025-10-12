3 Canadiens Looking To Break The Ice

After losing their season opener to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 5-2 final score, the Montreal Canadiens have been heating up since. They defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a 5-1 final score on Oct. 9 and then beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Oct. 11 in their last contest.

The Canadiens have been getting solid offense from a decent amount of their forwards, with players like Nick Suzuki, Zack Bolduc, Cole Caufield, and Brendan Gallagher among Montreal's top point leaders.

Yet, the Canadiens also have three forwards who are still looking to break the ice offensively in the young season: Patrik Laine, Jake Evans, and Josh Anderson.

At this point in the campaign, the Canadiens' trio of Laine, Evans, and Anderson have yet to record their first points of the season. They are the only three Canadiens still without a point at this juncture of the season, so they will be aiming to change that when the Canadiens take on the Seattle Kraken for their next game on Oct. 14.

Laine certainly has the potential to heat up soon, as he is well-known for his offensive ability. In 52 games this past season with the Canadiens, he had 20 goals and 33 points. Evans just had a career year for the Habs in 2024-25, so it would not be surprising if he gets his offense going again. In 82 games during the 2024-25 season, he scored 13 goals and set career highs with 23 assists and 36 points. As for Anderson, he had 15 goals and 27 points in 81 games, so he has the potential to provide decent secondary scoring when playing at his best.

It will now be interesting to see if these three can heat back up for the Canadiens from here.