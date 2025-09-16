3 Canadiens With Most To Prove In 2025-26

The Montreal Canadiens are entering the 2025-26 season with some players who have something to prove. Because of this, let's look at three specific Habs who have the most to prove.

Patrik Laine

There is no question that this is a big year for Patrik Laine. The 27-year-old winger is entering the final year of his contract and will be looking to put together a strong season with the Habs because of it. The 2016 second-overall pick will also be looking to bounce back, as he had 20 goals, 13 assists, 33 points, and a minus-14 rating in 52 games this past season.

Kirby Dach

Kirby Dach is expected to be good to go for the start of the season and is the Canadiens' projected second-line center. Because of this, the 24-year-old will certainly be looking to prove that he can be an impactful top-six forward for the Canadiens. The 2019 third-overall pick is coming off a down season, however, recording 10 goals, 22 points, and a minus-29 rating in 57 games.

Joshua Roy

Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy is certainly someone to keep an eye on this campaign. The 22-year-old forward has good upside but is still aiming to prove to the Canadiens that he can be a full-time NHL player. The 2021 fifth-round pick appeared in 12 games last season with the Canadiens, where he recorded two goals and a minus-6 rating. If he can translate his scoring touch to the NHL level this season, it would be good news for the Habs.