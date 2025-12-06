Canadiens: 2 Center Trade Targets To Consider

One of the Montreal Canadiens' top objectives this season should be to add a top-six center. This is especially so when noting that they are currently dealing with injury trouble, as Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach are sidelined.

Due to this, let's take a look at two center trade candidates whom the Canadiens should consider making a push for.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

With the Flames having a bad season, Nazem Kadri's name has been creating a ton of chatter in the rumor mill. When noting that he is an impactful top-six center who produces solid offense, he would certainly have the potential to be a strong pickup for the Habs. In 29 games so far this season with Calgary, Kadri has posted five goals and 22 points.

Yet, Kadri's contract is where things get a bit complicated. The veteran center has a $7 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season, which is not necessarily cheap. Yet, with the 35-year-old being a proven top-six center, he is still worth considering.

Ryan O'Reilly, Nashville Predators

Ryan O'Reilly is another popular center in the rumor mill this season. The Predators have had a very rough start to the season, and questions about O'Reilly's future in Nashville have come up. With O'Reilly being a top-six center who plays a strong two-way game, he would have the potential to be a very good addition for the Canadiens if acquired.

In 27 games so far this season with the Predators, O'Reilly has recorded nine goals, 21 points, and a plus-2 rating. His contract also adds to his appeal, as he has a $4.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season.