    Canadiens: 2 Center Trade Targets To Consider

    Michael DeRosa
    Dec 6, 2025, 21:02
    The Canadiens could use some help at the center position. Let's look at two trade targets for them to consider.

    One of the Montreal Canadiens' top objectives this season should be to add a top-six center. This is especially so when noting that they are currently dealing with injury trouble, as Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach are sidelined. 

    Due to this, let's take a look at two center trade candidates whom the Canadiens should consider making a push for. 

    Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames 

    With the Flames having a bad season, Nazem Kadri's name has been creating a ton of chatter in the rumor mill. When noting that he is an impactful top-six center who produces solid offense, he would certainly have the potential to be a strong pickup for the Habs. In 29 games so far this season with Calgary, Kadri has posted five goals and 22 points. 

    Yet, Kadri's contract is where things get a bit complicated. The veteran center has a $7 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season, which is not necessarily cheap. Yet, with the 35-year-old being a proven top-six center, he is still worth considering. 

    Ryan O'Reilly, Nashville Predators 

    Ryan O'Reilly is another popular center in the rumor mill this season. The Predators have had a very rough start to the season, and questions about O'Reilly's future in Nashville have come up. With O'Reilly being a top-six center who plays a strong two-way game, he would have the potential to be a very good addition for the Canadiens if acquired. 

    In 27 games so far this season with the Predators, O'Reilly has recorded nine goals, 21 points, and a plus-2 rating. His contract also adds to his appeal, as he has a $4.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season. 