Canadiens: 3 Contract Extension Candidates To Watch

The Montreal Canadiens are officially in training camp, which means that the 2025-26 season is almost here. The Canadiens are entering this upcoming season with a good number of players entering the final year of their contract.

Because of this, let's discuss three notable contract extension candidates on the Canadiens to keep an eye on.

Lane Hutson

Lane Hutson is entering the final season of his entry-level contract and can become a restricted free agent (RFA) next summer. With Hutson being one of the young stars the Canadiens are building around, there is no question that he is an extension candidate to watch. The 21-year-old just had a fantastic rookie season with the Canadiens in 2024-25, posting six goals, 60 assists, and 66 points in 82 games.

Patrik Laine

If Patrik Laine has a big bounce-back season for the Canadiens and plays like a star again, it would be understandable if they tried to extend him. At 27 years old, he is right in his prime and could be a long-term answer for the Canadiens' top six if he regains his top form. Thus, he will be a player to keep an eye on in 2025-26.

Mike Matheson

Mike Matheson has been an important part of the Canadiens' blueline since his arrival, so the possibility of him landing a contract extension this season should not be ruled out. He is also interested in staying put, so he is another extension candidate to keep an eye on this campaign.