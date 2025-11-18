Canadiens: A Family Affair

While the Montreal Canadiens were taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio on Monday night, Noah Dobson’s wife, Alexa Dobson, was hosting a viewing party. We often hear about how the Habs are a close-knit group, how the players all enjoy spending time together, and how their significant others also spend time together outside of team-organized activities, all of which prove that this team is a family.

According to Dobson’s Instagram account, Emma Fortin (Brendan Gallagher’s wife), Caitlin Suzuki (the captain’s wife), Angelie Bourgeois-Pelletier (Juraj Slafkovsky’s girlfriend), Paola Anderson (Josh Anderson’s wife), Daryanne Ayotte (Samuel Montembeault’s wife), Alicia Lessard (Alexandre Carrier’s wife), Kylie Roberts (Lane Hutson’s girlfriend), Emily Matheson (Mike Matheson’s wife) and Emmi Ollikainen were all in attendance.

Of course, the result wasn’t exactly what they wanted to see, but at least they were treated to a much better effort than the last three games played at the Bell Center. It’s a good sign that Dobson, who’s new to the team, has already been welcomed in the group and seems to be taking to it like a fish to water.

Ever since she moved here with the blueliner at the start of training camp, Dobson has been posting plenty of pictures of the city and what she discovers as she gets acquainted with Montreal. Given the fact that her husband has signed an eight-year deal with the Habs, it’s a good thing that she’s enjoying herself in town.

