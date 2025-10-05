Canadiens Announce Roster Cuts, Waive 2 Players

The Montreal Canadiens made a series of roster cuts on Oct. 5.

The Canadiens announced that Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, and Florian Xhekaj have all been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket. In addition, the Canadiens shared that they have placed forward Sammy Blais and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers.

Beck played in 12 games last season for the Canadiens, where he recorded one assist. He also had 15 goals and 44 points in 64 games with Laval this past season.

Engstrom spent all of this past season with Laval, where he recorded five goals, 22 assists, 27 points, and a plus-14 rating in 66 games. He also had five assists in 13 playoff games with Laval.

Xhekaj recorded 24 goals, 35 points, and 175 penalty minutes in 69 games last season with Laval. He also had one goal, two assists, and 59 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games for the AHL club.

Blais signed with the Canadiens this off-season after spending the 2024-25 season in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks. In 51 games this past season with the AHL squad, he recorded 14 goals, 40 points, and a plus-8 rating.

Kahkonen also signed with the Canadiens during this summer. The 29-year-old played in one NHL game this past season with the Colorado Avalanche, where he stopped 16 out of 20 shots he faced.