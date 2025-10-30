Canadiens Assign Top Prospect Defender To AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenseman David Reinbacher has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

This is notable news, as this likely indicates that Reinbacher is nearing his return to game action. The Canadiens prospect has been sidelined since suffering a broken hand during the preseason back in late September.

Once Reinbacher is given the green light to return to game action, the prospect defenseman will undoubtedly be a player watch on Laval. The 2023 fifth-overall pick is expected to be a big part of the Canadiens' future, so it will be fascinating to see how much of an impact he can make with Laval this season.

In 10 games this past season with Laval, Reinbacher recorded two goals, five points, 10 penalty minutes, and a plus-5 rating. He also played in 13 playoff games for the Rocket this past spring, where he recorded two goals, four assists, six points, and 14 penalty minutes.