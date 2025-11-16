Canadiens Call Up Skilled Prospect From AHL

Due to their ongoing injury troubles, the Montreal Canadiens have called up one of their prospects.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Joshua Roy from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket. This comes after the Canadiens announced that Kirby Dach would be out for the next four to six weeks with a fractured foot.

Roy has spent most of this season in Laval, where he has posted four goals, three assists, seven points, and a plus-4 rating in 10 games. He has also played one game for the Canadiens this season, where he recorded zero shots in 7:58 of ice time against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 22.

With this latest call-up to the Canadiens' roster, Roy will be looking to make an impact. The 2021 fifth-round pick is looking to prove that he can take that next step and be an NHL-caliber player, so this is a golden chance to show the Habs what he can do.

Roy has played in 36 games with the Canadiens over the last three seasons, where he has recorded six goals, five assists, and 11 points. During this past season with Laval, he posted 20 goals, 15 assists, and 35 points in 47 games.