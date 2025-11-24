Canadiens Call Up Surging Prospect From AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have made another roster move, as they have called up defenseman Adam Engstrom from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Engstrom undoubtedly has earned this opportunity on the Canadiens' NHL roster, as he has had a strong start to the 2025-26 season with Laval. In 18 games so far this season with the AHL squad, he has recorded five goals, nine assists, and 14 points.

Yet, what's more encouraging is that Engstrom is only getting better as the season rolls on. The Canadiens prospect has recorded three goals and seven points over his last three games alone. This included him scoring a goal and posting four assists in Laval's most recent contest against the Belleville Senators on Nov. 22.

With all of this, it makes all the sense in the world that the Canadiens are giving Engstrom the chance to play on their NHL roster. He has been playing some excellent hockey lately in the AHL, and it will be fascinating to see how much of an impact he can make with the Canadiens after landing this call-up from here.