Canadiens: Caufield Wins Second Consecutive Molson Cup

For the last four seasons, the Molson Cup might as well have been called the Nick Suzuki Cup. The Montreal Canadiens’ captain has won the distinction for each of the last four seasons. The award is given every year to the player who has had the most three-star honours. Before the Cup is awarded at the end of the season, a monthly winner is also honoured.

On Monday morning, the Canadiens announced that Cole Caufield had earned the honour for November after being named the first star of the game three times during the Month. In 13 games, he put up 13 points (five goals and eight assists).

It’s the second time he has won the monthly honour this season, since he had won it in October as well. In the first month of the season, he was named one of the three stars five times (three times first star and once second and third star). He had 13 points (including nine goals), but it was his knack to score big goals when they were needed that earned him the distinction.

Last season, Suzuki captured the honour in November, January, February and March. In October, Caufield was the recipient, while Patrik Laine won in December 2024 with 10 points (including eight power-play goals) in just 13 games. Thanks to those impressive stats, he was named first star of the game four times in his first month as a Hab.

With two wins already this season, Caufield might be a threat to Suzuki’s stronghold on the yearly honour. Not that it matters to the players themselves, as long as they are winning games, they’re collectively happy.

In an Olympic year, Caufield is certainly showing that he can be one of the centrepieces of a winning team, perform when it matters most, and be a clutch performer.

