Canadiens Claim Forward Back Off Waivers From Maple Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens have added to their forward group.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Canadiens have claimed forward Sammy Blais back off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

When it was announced that Blais was placed on waivers, the Canadiens were certainly considered a team to watch. This is because the Canadiens lost Blais to the Maple Leafs through waivers right before the start of the 2025-26 season. Now, Blais will once again be a part of the Canadiens' roster after being claimed back by Montreal.



The Canadiens originally signed Blais to a one-year, $775,000 contract back in July through free agency. This was after he posted 14 goals, 26 assists, and 40 points in 51 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks during the 2024-25 season.

Blais recorded one goal, three points, four penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating in eight games with the Maple Leafs before being claimed back by the Canadiens.