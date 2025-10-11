Canadiens: Contract Extension With Hutson Is Imminent

According to Journal de Montreal journalist Jonathan Bernier, a contract extension for the reigning Rookie of the Year, Lane Hutson, is imminent with the Montreal Canadiens. Why is the longtime Canadiens beat writer saying so? Because on Thursday night, when the Canadiens were taking on the Detroit Red Wings, Hutson’s agent, Ryan Barnes, was taking in the game with the Habs’ GM in the Little Caesars Arena press gallery.

Barnes is based in the Detroit area; however, the fact that he was with the Canadiens’ executive bodes well for Canadiens’ fans. Bernier also adds that Kent Hughes had a reasonably busy morning in Detroit. The writer even ventures a guess, saying that he believes the AAV of a long-term deal could be similar to the deals signed by Luke Hughes and Jackson Lacombe.

Canadiens: Original Six Showdown In Chicago

Canadiens: Advantage Hughes

Canadiens: The Kids (And The Dads) Are Having Fun

I still expect the Canadiens’ GM to push for a maximum-term deal with the star blueliner. Hughes has been keen on locking up his core long-term signing maximum-term deals with Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Noah Dobson. The exception is Kaiden Guhle, who only signed a six-year contract, but given his injury history, that’s quite understandable. Furthermore, it would have been more expensive to buy unrestricted free agent years, so to speak.

The sooner a deal is ironed out with Hutson, the better. While the youngster is still the first on the ice and the last off it when it’s time to practice, he hasn’t had the best start to the season. It’s too early to talk about a sophomore slump, but it seems less effortless for him to play the game. He’s been held off the scoresheet in the first two games and has a minus-one rating.

As tough on himself as always, he blamed himself for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ game-winning goal in the season opener on Wednesday night. The bizarre sequence in which both Canadiens’ defenseman had lost their sticks, making it child’s play for Morgan Rielly to score as he walked in and received a pass that had no chance of being intercepted by the stickless blueliners. It was hardly Hutson’s fault, but the youngster likes to be the man who builds his team’s game-winning goal, not the one on the ice when the other team gets the game-winning goal.

Being held off the scoresheet in a game where his team scores five goals is not a frequent occurrence for Hutson, either, nor is it being unable to produce on the power play, especially with the kind of power play unit the Canadiens now have. Playing with the first line and Zack Bolduc, who has proven that he can be quite the goal scorer in the league already, should make it easier to pick up helpers.

It’s too early to criticize Hutson, and there’s really no reason to blame him. There’s no lack of effort in his play; you can see that he wants to do well and contribute, but the contract negotiations may be playing on his mind.

Players often claim that they don’t worry about contracts and let their agents handle them. Still, when a deal becomes a highly discussed topic in the market, it must be challenging, especially in Montreal, where the GM has been able to sign most of his players to team-friendly deals, leaving money on the table for the good of the team, giving the GM more money to work with and assemble a winning team.

Is it out of the realm of possibilities that it worries Hutson? Does he wonder what his teammates think about the prolonged negotiations? I don’t think so. In fact, it would just be a human reaction, and even if the youngster works tirelessly and looks like a hockey-playing robot at times, especially when he says he’s bored on days off, he remains a human being.

The sooner the contract is finalized, the better it will be for both the Canadiens and the player. I still believe Hughes is making every effort to keep his cap hit under Noah Dobson’s, and with the way the newly acquired defenseman has played since the start of the season, it’s understandable. He has played like a number-one defenseman. If Hutson signs an eight-year pact, it will take him straight to unrestricted free agency, and he’ll have time left in his career, making it possible for him to break the bank once again. That’s probably one of Hughes’ arguments to keep the cap hit reasonable.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Want to ask Karine a question? Drop it in this community post and it may feature in the next mailbag article!

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.