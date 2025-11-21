Canadiens Defender Ranked Among NHL's Top 2026 UFAs

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson is the team's most notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) this season. The 31-year-old defender has been a very important part of the Canadiens' blueline since his arrival, so all eyes will be on him as we continue to move toward the 2026 NHL off-season.

Due to how well Matheson continues to play for the Canadiens, he has been handed some praise.

Sportsnet's Luke Fox recently ranked the NHL's top 2026 UFAs, and Matheson was given the No. 4 spot on the list. With this, Matheson ranked ahead of other notable pending UFAs like John Carlson (Washington Capitals), Nick Schmaltz (Utah Mammoth), and Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh Penguins).

Matheson has had a strong start to the 2025-26 season, so it is understandable that he is being viewed among the NHL's top pending UFAs right now. In 19 games so far this season with the Canadiens, the left-shot defenseman has recorded three goals, seven assists, 10 points, and a plus-9 rating.

This is after Matheson had 31 points in 80 games with the Canadiens in 2024-25 and recorded 11 goals and set career highs with 51 assists and 62 points in 82 games with Montreal in 2023-24.

With all of this, Matheson would be a very popular target in free agency if he hits the market. Yet, given how good of a fit he has been on the Canadiens, it would not be surprising if they worked hard to keep him around.