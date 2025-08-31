Canadiens' Defense Get Massive Praise From Martin St. Louis

When looking at the Montreal Canadiens' roster, it is clear that their defense is a major strength. This is because they have seven caliber NHL defensemen, and they have multiple prospect blueliners who are knocking on the door to becoming NHLers.

The Canadiens only strengthened their blueline this off-season, too, as they brought in star defenseman Noah Dobson from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade with the New York Islanders. Thus, it is hard not to feel optimistic about the Canadiens' blueline heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis certainly is confident in the club's defensive group heading into the season. While speaking to reporters, including Habs 360's Chris G, Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble revealed that St. Louis had some massive praise for the Habs' blueline.

"Marty was doing his rounds, calling guys in the summer. He was "I'll take out seven d versus anyone in the league, and I would agree with that," Struble said.

Struble then discussed why he agrees with St. Louis' take on the Canadiens' defense.

"We have some really good young talent," Struble said. "We have some good young guys. We have some good older veterans. We have a good mix of skill and hard-nose, so it's going to be fun. It's going to be interesting to see how the year goes, but I think I'd take out seven guys versus anyone's."

St. Louis being so confident in the Canadiens' defense is certainly nice to hear, and it clearly has resonated with Struble. The Canadiens undoubtedly have some very good defensemen to work with this campaign, and it is a big reason why there is plenty of excitement surrounding the club heading into the 2025-26 season.

