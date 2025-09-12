Canadiens: Demidov Impresses Media and Teammates Alike

After just one training session on the ice at the Montreal Canadiens’ rookie camp, it’s safe to say that one player is head and shoulders above the other. As the hopefuls were put through their paces on Thursday at the CN Sports Complex, media and fans alike were keeping a keen eye on Ivan Demidov.

It might only have been drills, but the Russian was giving it his whole and using those magical hands of his whenever necessary. His skills didn’t go unnoticed by his fellow rookies and Florian Xhekaj, who often skated alongside him on the day, told the media that he “tried to give him the puck and create space out there”. It’s not because Xhekaj can’t score, he’s done it 24 times last season with the Laval Rocket, but Demidov’s presence and skills are just that impressive.

Canadiens: What The Rookies Had To Say On Day One

Canadiens: Rookies Put Through Challenging First Practice

Canadiens: Episode Five Of The Rebuild Will Hit You Right In the Feels

So impressive in fact that defenseman Adam Engstrom couldn’t help but say that he’s just so much fun to watch out there, just doing such great stuff with the puck all the time.

As for goaltender Jacob Fowler, he described the 19-year-old phenom as “a special player who’s an even better person off the ice” before adding “his talent is some of the highest I’ve ever seen but it’s also the way he works with it”. No one will argue with the netminder when he says he’s only going to get better. He already has, since coming over from Russia, his skating as improved and he doesn’t have the same stance anymore; moving on the ice looks much more effortless nowadays than it did when he first joined the Canadiens last April.

While the main camp hasn’t even started, it’s hard to imagine how Martin St-Louis could deprive his first power play unit of such skill and creativity. Whatever happens, though, the Canadiens’ power play will be much better this season than it was last year. The arrivals of Demidov, Noah Dobson, and Zachary Bolduc will bring a significant influx of talent and provide the coach with so many more weapons to work with. While the offseason hasn't been kind to the Canadiens' penalty kill, it sure has been to its man-advantage.

Canadiens stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, never to miss a story.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.