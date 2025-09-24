Canadiens: Demidov Shuts Down Michkov Comparisons

Montreal Canadiens top prospect Ivan Demidov is preparing for his first full NHL season with the Original Six club. The 19-year-old winger made a nice first impression after signing his entry-level deal late into the 2024-25 season, as he recorded one goal and one assist in two regular-season games with the Habs. Now, he will be looking to make a big impact for the Habs in 2025-26.

The potential for Demidov to become a star in the NHL is undoubtedly there. The same can be said about fellow Russian young winger Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers. Due to this, these two are often discussed with one another when it comes to the league's most promising youngsters.

However, when Demidov was asked if Michkov's play this past season gives him an understanding of how he might do in his rookie year, the Canadiens youngster quickly shut down the comparisons.

"I play my game. He plays his game," Demidov said. "We're different."

Clearly, Demidov is more focused on his own game and making an impact for the Canadiens than on how Michkov is performing. When looking at Demidov's numbers this past season in the KHL, he should give the Canadiens a major boost this season. In 65 games during the 2024-25 season with SKA St. Petersburg, he recorded 19 goals, 30 assists, 49 points, and a plus-14 rating.