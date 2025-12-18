Canadiens' First-Round Pick Impresses For Team Canada

Team Canada faced off against Team Sweden in a World Juniors pre-tournament game on Dec. 18. Canada ended up defeating Sweden by a 2-1 final score in the matchup, and Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage played a role in Canada's victory.

Hage impressed in Canada's win against Sweden and contributed offensively. The 19-year-old forward recorded an assist on Brady Martin's goal that gave Canada their 2-1 lead over Sweden.

Hage's assist ended up being the start of Martin's goal, too. The Canadiens exciting prospect made an excellent feed in the offensive zone to Gavin McKenna. From there, McKenna set up Martin nicely in front, which led to Martin firing it home.

Hage making an immediate impact for Canada is certainly exciting to see. The young forward will now be looking to continue to shine for Canada as they prepare for the World Junior Championship.

Hage has also been showing a lot of promise this season with the University of Michigan. In 20 games with the school so far this campaign, he has posted 10 goals, 18 assists, and 28 points. This is the 2024 first-round pick had 34 points in 33 games with the school during his freshman year in 2024-25.