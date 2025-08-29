It is safe to say that Montreal Canadiens prospect Florian Xhekaj had a successful first full season at the AHL level with the Laval Rocket. In 69 games with the AHL squad, the 6-foot-4 winger recorded 24 goals, 35 points, and a whopping 175 penalty minutes. He also set a new Laval single-season rookie record with his 24 goals.

Overall, Xhekaj certainly showed off his offensive upside and toughness during his first full year with Laval. With this, he undoubtedly has created more excitement surrounding him.

Given Xhekaj's size and scoring ability, it is fair to wonder if the 21-year-old forward could earn a look on the Canadiens' NHL roster in 2025-26. When looking at the Canadiens' current bottom six, there are spots to fight for. Thus, if he stands out at training camp, he certainly could get a chance on Montreal's roster to start the season.

No matter what happens on that front, it is hard not to feel excitement about Xhekaj's future with the Habs. The potential for him to become a solid part of their forward group in the near future is there, and it will be intriguing to see if he gets into his first NHL regular-season action in 2025-26 from here.