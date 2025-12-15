Canadiens Forward Is Bouncing Back At A Good Time

Montreal Canadiens forward Joe Veleno has had a tough start to the 2025-26 season. In his first 25 games of the campaign with the Habs, he recorded just one goal. This included him starting the season with zero points in his first 14 games.

With this, there is no question that Veleno has had trouble producing offensively this season. While this is the case, the 25-year-old forward is now starting to break the ice for the Canadiens.

During the Canadiens' Dec. 13 matchup against the New York Rangers, Veleno snapped a 10-game point drought by recording an assist on Jake Evans' goal. He then followed this up by scoring the Canadiens' eventual game-winning goal in their 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 14.

Veleno's goal against the Oilers was a nice one, too, as he intercepted a pass from Oilers superstar Connor McDavid before beating Edmonton goaltender Calvin Pickard with a great snap shot.

Veleno starting to produce offensively for the Canadiens is undoubtedly good to see. It will now be interesting to see if the 2018 first-round pick can build on his momentum and continue to contribute offensively for Montreal.