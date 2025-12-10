Canadiens Forward Out vs. Penguins For Personal Reasons

The Montreal Canadiens are going to be without one of their key forwards against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Canadiens have announced that forward Jake Evans is away from the team due to personal reasons. In addition, the Habs shared that Evans will return to the club when they face off against the New York Rangers on Dec. 13.

Evans has appeared in 29 games so far this season with the Canadiens, where he has recorded four goals, four assists, eight points, 22 blocks, and 39 hits. This comes after he scored 13 goals and set new career highs with 23 assists and 36 points in 82 games this past season with the Original Six club.

In 379 career games over seven seasons with the Canadiens, Evans has posted 44 goals, 92 assists, 136 points, 256 blocks, and 459 hits.