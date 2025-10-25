Canadiens Forward Showing Signs Of Big Breakout Season

The Montreal Canadiens have had a strong start to the 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they have a 6-3-0 record and are at the top of the Atlantic Division standings. Thus, it is hard not to feel happy with the way they have started the campaign.

One of the reasons for the Canadiens' strong start to the new season has been due to several of their players stepping up. One of them is undoubtedly forward Oliver Kapanen, as the 22-year-old has provided Montreal with solid scoring early on in the season.

In nine games so far this campaign, Kapanen has already set new career highs with four goals and six points. He is also continuing to impress, too, as he recorded two assists during the Canadiens' most recent contest against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 23.

With the way Kapanen is playing right now, there is no question that he is showing signs of having a breakout year for the Canadiens. If the 2021 second-round pick continues to produce solid offense and continues to improve his all-around game, it would be great for a Canadiens club looking to take that next step.

It will now be very interesting to see how Kapanen builds on his strong start to the season, but right now, he is doing quite well.