Canadiens Forward Still Looking To Bounce Back

Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach has had a tough start to the 2025-26 season. In seven games on the season thus far, the 6-foot-4 forward has recorded one goal and one assist. He also has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last three appearances and was sidelined for three games earlier in October due to an upper-body injury.

While Dach hasn't found his offensive touch early on this season, there is still plenty of time for him to change that as the campaign carries on. The Canadiens are certainly hoping that the 2019 third-overall pick can get his offense going again, as it would only make them a more difficult team for opponents to go up against.

Dach's goal will be to put together a bounce-back season in 2025-26, as he had a down year in 2024-25. In 57 games this past season with the Canadiens, he recorded 10 goals, 22 points, and a minus-29 rating. His season came to an end in February after he had knee surgery.

It will now be very interesting to see if Dach can get his production back up and put together a bounce-back year for the Canadiens this campaign.