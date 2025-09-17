Canadiens Goalie Is Player To Watch

Training camp is officially here for the Montreal Canadiens. With this, the 2025-26 regular-season is rapidly approaching.

Now that the regular-season is getting closer for the Canadiens, there are certainly some players who need to be watched. Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes is undoubtedly one of them.

Dobes was a nice surprise for the Canadiens this past season, as the 24-year-old took a notable step forward in his development and proved that he can handle playing in the NHL when called upon. In 16 regular-season games with the Canadiens in 2024-25, he posted a 7-4-3 record, a 2.74 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage. He also played in three playoff games for the Habs, where he had a 1-2 record, a 2.91 goals-against average, and a .881 save percentage.

Overall, Dobes had a solid start to his NHL career this past season but now will be looking to once again earn the Canadiens' backup role for this campaign. He has some competition for the backup spot, however, as the Canadiens signed veteran goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to a one-year, $1.15 million contract in free agency. Thus, Dobes will be looking to impress at training camp from here.

It will be fascinating to see how Dobes performs during the pre-season, but there is no question that he has a bright future.