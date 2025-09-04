Canadiens' Goalie Tandem Receives New Ranking

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joe Yerdon ranked each NHL team's goalie tandem. The Montreal Canadiens' tandem of Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes at the No. 20 spot.

By grabbing the No. 20, the Canadiens' goalie tandem was ranked better than teams like the Vancouver Canucks (Thatcher Demko & Kevin Lankinen), Utah Mammoth (Karel Vejmelka, Vitek Vanecek & Connor Ingram), and the Edmonton Oilers (Stuart Skinner & Calvin Pickard).

Teams that were ranked ahead of the Canadiens were the Boston Bruins (Jeremy Swayman & Joonas Korpisalo), Detroit Red Wings (John Gibson & Cam Talbot), and the Colorado Avalanche (Mackenzie Blackwood & Scott Wedgewood).

Montembeault is coming off a strong season with the Canadiens, as he posted a 31-24-7 record, a .901 save percentage, a 2.82 goals-against average, and four shutouts. Dobes, on the other hand, had a 7-4-3 record, a 2.74 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and one shutout in 16 games for the Habs last season. With numbers like these, he left a strong first impression.

Overall, while the Canadiens' goalie tandem received the No. 20 spot on Bleacher Report's rankings, there is plenty to be optimistic about with Montembeault and Dobes. Montembeault proved that he can be an impactful starting goalie last season, while Dobes should only improve as he continues to gain more experience. It will be interesting to see what kind of year these two have from here.