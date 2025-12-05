Canadiens: Has Jakub Dobes Done Enough?

After 26 games, both Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes have featured in 14 games for the Montreal Canadiens. The Quebecer, who was identified as the clear number one at the start of the campaign, has struggled all season, as his 3.61 goals-against average and 0.861 save percentage show. Meanwhile, Dobes had a stellar start to the year, but cooled off as the team struggled in November. Not unlike his teammate, his stats are nothing to write home about: a 3.11 GAA and a .891 SV%.

If you look at the goals saved above average (stats taken on Hockey Reference), however, Dobes is doing much better than Montembeault. The Czech goalie is at -2.2 (he finished last season at 4.1) while the Becancour native is at -12.1 (he finished last season at 2.1). Montembeault hasn’t had a lower GSAA since 2021-22, when he finished the season at -17.5.

Beyond the numbers, though, Dobes has been the stronger goaltender when put to the eye test. He looks the part and acts with more confidence in the net. He battles for space, clears his crease with an active stick, remains calm in the net, and doesn’t look shaky after giving up a goal.

His reaction to the 4-3 OT loss to the New Jersey Devils in early November might have shown that results are getting to him, but when he’s on the ice, he keeps it together. Of course, he was the goaltender on duty when the Habs were obliterated 7-2 by the Colorado Avalanche, but that defeat was down to team play and not to bad goals that shouldn’t have been given.

Of course, with three weekend back-to-backs coming, both goaltenders will need to play, but based on what we’ve seen so far this season, I think it’s fair to say that Dobes should get most of the starts when the Habs aren’t playing two games in two days. Whichever way you look at it, he’s the one giving the Sainte-Flanelle the best odds of winning.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

