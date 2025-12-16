Canadiens Have Interesting Potential Target In Blue Jackets Center

The Montreal Canadiens should be on the hunt for another skilled center. There is no question that they could use an upgrade down the middle, so it would not be surprising if they landed a center by the 2026 NHL trade deadline.

When looking at potential trade candidates around the NHL, one center who could be an interesting addition to the Canadiens' roster is Columbus Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle.

The Blue Jackets are currently in a tough spot, as they have a 13-13-6 record and are at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings. They have also lost five straight games and eight out of their last 10, so they are trending in the wrong direction. If the Blue Jackets do not turn things around and end up being out of the playoff race near the deadline, that could make the pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Coyle become available for trade later this season.

When noting that Coyle is a solid middle-six center who contributes offensively, kills penalties, and throws the body, he would have the potential to be a nice addition to a Canadiens club that needs help down the middle. When looking at Montreal's current roster, Coyle could slot in nicely as their second-line or third-line center if acquired.

In 32 games so far this season with the Blue Jackets, Coyle has posted five goals, 15 assists, 20 points, and 47 hits. He also had a big season with the Boston Bruins just back in 2023-24, as he set career highs with 25 goals, 35 assists, and 60 points in 82 games. With this, he has the potential to be a difference-maker, and the Canadiens should consider targeting him because of it.