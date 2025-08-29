Lane Hutson lives and breathes hockey; that much has been established in his rookie season, and it’s therefore not surprising to see him partner up with the company Hush. to put up a fundraiser in Brossard in the dog days of summer.

On a Thursday at 5:30 PM in Brossard, shortly after the kids returned to school, the event still managed to sell out the Montreal Canadiens' CN Sports Complex, and as a result, they were able to make a $25,000 donation to the Manoir Ronald McDonald Foundation.

Before hitting the ice with Patrice Brisebois and Paul Byron for the Battle of Generations event, Hutson was made available to the media for 20 minutes. While we had hoped to obtain his comments on the topic of the summer in Montreal (related to his contract), any questions on the subject were shut down by the organizers. When asked why he would like to stay in Montreal, though, he did say that he loves hockey and feels the fans love it just as much as he does.

The sophomore blueliner credits his dad as a role model growing up, which influenced his desire to get involved in community events. Regarding the new arrival, Noah Dobson, he said he skated with him earlier this week and that he looks good, with a great shot. He added that he’ll be an exciting addition to the team. As for being surprised, he said he wasn’t, as there have been numerous changes around the league.

Asked if he was disappointed not to have been invited to the Team USA orientation camp ahead of the Milano Cortina Olympics, he explained:

Yes, I mean, there are some great players with USA Hockey and some great NHL players, so I wish them the best. For me, I’ve got a season to get ready for. […] I’d love to play, and it’s a long season, so you never know what could happen. If the opportunity presents itself, it’s certainly something I’d like to do.

As for Ivan Demidov, he praises his intelligence on the ice and the things he’s able to do. Asked if he would pair him with Patrik Laine if he were coach Martin St-Louis, he laughed and said they seem to have developed a bit of chemistry over the course of a couple of days, so that it could be a possibility; you never know. He added that either way, they will do great. Asked if he could see himself playing with Dobson, he replied that the Canadiens have a lot of great defensemen and plenty of options.

The youngster didn’t take much of a break from the ice this summer, spending most of it on the ice, coaching at his dad’s hockey school. He’s clearly as motivated as ever and hopes to get another taste of playoff hockey at the end of the year. Don’t expect his mum to spend as much time in town this year; all of his brothers are now out of the ice, and she’ll have plenty of visiting to do.

Hutson, Brisebois, and Byron were put through their paces on an obstacle course that was much easier for the current NHLers than for the retired players, unsurprisingly. Then, there was an accuracy shooting event, and a passing event; the youngster also dominated both, while Brisebois looked better in an in-close shooting challenge against the goalies. One of whom was Arseni Radkov, the Canadiens’ third-round pick at the last draft. In the end, it mattered very little who did the best since the point of the evening was to raise funds for the Manoir Ronald McDonald. Tickets were available via a presale at $15 each. The general admission was $30, or four tickets could be purchased for $60. Additionally, a limited number of VIP packages were available for $180.

