Canadiens Important Defenseman Out vs. Flyers

The Montreal Canadiens have gotten some less-than-ideal news ahead of their Dec. 16 game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Canadiens have announced that defenseman Mike Matheson will not be in the lineup for their matchup against the Flyers. In addition, the Habs shared that Matheson is considered day-to-day due to his injury.

With Matheson being one of the Canadiens' top defensemen, it is certainly tough news that he will not be in the lineup against the Flyers. Now, the Canadiens will need to adjust to not having him on their blueline as they look to extend their winning streak to two games.

Matheson has appeared in 32 games so far this season with the Canadiens, where he has recorded four goals, 12 assists, 16 points, and a plus-7 rating. Overall, the left-shot defenseman is once again having a solid season for the Habs and landed his five-year, $30 million contract extension back in November because of it.

It will now be interesting to see how the Canadiens respond to not having Matheson in the lineup against the Flyers from here.