Canadiens Key Forward Out Multiple Weeks

The Montreal Canadiens are down another forward, as the Original Six club announced that Kirby Dach will be out for the next four to six weeks due to a fractured foot.

This is undoubtedly tough news for the Canadiens, as they are already dealing with multiple injuries right now, including Alex Newhook being sidelined. Furthermore, Dach is a key part of Montreal's forward group, so it is certainly far less than ideal that he needs to miss time due to injury.

In 15 games so far this season with the Canadiens, Dach has recorded five goals, two assists, seven points, and 16 penalty minutes. He also scored four goals in his last six games before suffering this injury.

It is also hard not to feel bad for Dach, as he has been hit by the injury bug hard over the last few seasons. He was limited to only 57 games this past season and just two contests in 2023-24, so it is certainly a tough blow that he needs to miss time again this season.

The Canadiens will now need to adjust without having Dach in the lineup. It will be interesting to see how they do just that from here.