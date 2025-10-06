Canadiens Lose Waived Forward To Maple Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens have lost one of their depth forwards, as Sammy Blais has been claimed off waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Blais was placed on waivers by the Canadiens on Oct. 5. Their hope was that he would clear and then be assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket. However, Blais is instead heading to Toronto after being claimed.

Blais signed a one-year contract with the Canadiens this off-season in free agency. This was after the 6-foot-2 forward posted 14 goals, 26 assists, 40 points, and 44 penalty minutes in 51 AHL regular-season games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2024-25. He also had six goals, 19 points, and 77 penalty minutes in 23 games with Abbotsford during the playoffs.

With the Maple Leafs claiming Blais, he will give them another experienced depth forward to consider for their bottom six.

In 257 career NHL games over seven seasons, Blais has recorded 27 goals, 44 assists, 71 points, and 835 hits