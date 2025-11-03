Canadiens: Montembeault Believes He Took A Step In The Right Direction

On Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens got a big comeback win against the Ottawa Senators, but it wasn’t just the team that came back; so did Samuel Montembeault. The netminder is having trouble finding his game so far this season, and when Martin St-Louis said he would be manning the net on Saturday, many questioned if it was the right decision. While it wasn’t an easy win, it allowed Montembeault to get back in the win column.

Was Montembeault perfectly happy after the game? No, but he acknowledged that it was a step in the right direction:

It’s a win that makes me feel good. From a statistical standpoint, it may not be top with three on 17 [goals on shots], but I feel like, technically, I felt better tonight —I was moving much better —and on direct shots, face-to-face, I made good-quality stops. So as I said, statistically it might not have been the best, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.

- Montembeault on taking a step in the right direction.

There was no goal from far out that he should have had, and he did make a few key saves when his teammates struggled and turned the puck over. Furthermore, the second goal, which was initially waved off but counted in the end, could have been disastrous, but he battled on. Asked if he thought the hockey gods were against him when he saw that second goal go in, he said:

Yeah, a little bit, but then when I saw the ref wave it off, I thought “Yes, thanks!” I still think it should have been waved off. I don’t think it should have counted. There was interference. I was stuck on the red line with a guy right in the crease, so yeah, it’s a shame, especially at the end of the period like that.

- On the second goal on Saturday night.

As for how he felt after two bad bounces led to two goals in the second frame, he explained:

Of course, I was a bit mad, bounces like that happen every game, but what I can do is get here [in the dressing room] with a good body language, and realize that it happened and there’s nothing we can do. We had 18 minutes to reset and get back in good spirits, get back in the net, and play the third frame.

- On how he felt after the second goal.

It was clear that the netminder didn’t let the two goals get to him as he had earlier in the season; he was in a much better mindset, and the Bell Centre crowd was clearly behind him, giving him a huge cheer when he was introduced as the starter. Was that performance enough for him to claim the net back? Will St-Louis stick with him for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers since he won? The answer could come this morning as the Canadiens are practising in Brossard at 10:30.

