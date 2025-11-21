Canadiens Need Ice-Cold Forward To Heat Back Up

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Zack Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenseman Logan Mailloux. This was after Bolduc had a solid breakout year for the Blues in 2024-25, posting new career highs with 19 goals, 17 assists, and 36 points in 72 games.

Bolduc started off his Canadiens tenure on fire, recording three goals and four points in his first three games. However, since then, he has only posted one goal and two assists over his last 17 games. This included him going without in nine straight games from Oct. 28 to Nov. 17.

Bolduc broke his pointless streak in the Canadiens' most recent matchup against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 20, as he recorded an assist on Nick Suzuki's second-period goal. Now, the Canadiens will be hoping that Bolduc can build off this and get his offense going again.

If Bolduc can regain his early-season form, it would be big news for a Canadiens club that is dealing with serious injury trouble right now. It will be interesting to see if he will heat back up for the Canadiens from here.