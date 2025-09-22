Canadiens' Nick Suzuki Gets Big Praise

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki took his game to a brand new level this past season. In 82 games during the 2024-25 season, the star center scored 30 goals and set new career highs with 59 assists and 89 points.

Now, due to his excellent 2024-25 campaign, Suzuki has landed some big-time praise.

The NHL Network has been in the process of revealing its latest Top 50 Players Right Now list, and Suzuki has officially made the cut for the first time in his career. The NHL Network has given Suzuki the No. 28 spot this year.

With this, Suzuki was given a better ranking than other NHL stars like Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and Buffalo Sabres blueliner Rasmus Dahlin.

When looking at the season Suzuki just had, it is entirely understandable that he has made the NHL Network's top players list this year. The 26-year-old has emerged as a legitimate star in this league, and it is going to be very fascinating to see what kind of year he can put together in 2025-26 with the Canadiens.

In 455 games over six seasons with the Canadiens so far, Suzuki has recorded 138 goals, 237 assists, and 375 points.