Canadiens Place 5 Players On Waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have placed Alex Belzile, Nathan Clurman, Lucas Condotta, Marc Del Gaizo, and Sean Farrell on waivers.

Belzile came back to the Canadiens organization this off-season after signing a one-year deal with the club in free agency. In 66 games last season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, he recorded 19 goals, 56 points, and 119 penalty minutes. In 44 games with the Canadiens from 2020-21 to 2022-23, he posted six goals and 15 points.

The Canadiens signed Clurman this off-season as well. The 27-year-old played one game with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2024-25, recording zero points and two penalty minutes. He also had two goals and 11 points in 31 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season.

Condotta played in 63 games this past season with the Laval Rocket as their captain, recording five goals and 31 points. In seven games with the Canadiens in 2024-25, he scored one goal.

Del Gaizo is another newcomer for the Canadiens, as he signed a one-year deal with them this summer. In 46 games last season with the Nashville Predators, the left-shot defenseman recorded two goals, nine points, and 21 penalty minutes.

As for Farrell, he appeared in 67 games last season for Laval, where he recorded 20 goals, 44 points, and a plus-8 rating. He also had three goals and 10 points in 13 playoff games for Laval. He has not played in an NHL regular season game for the Canadiens since 2022-23, where he had one goal in six appearances.