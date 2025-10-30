Canadiens Place Young Defenseman On Waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have made another roster move, as they have announced that they have placed defenseman William Trudeau on waivers.

Trudeau had been sidelined due to injury, but this waiver placement indicates that the left-shot defenseman is ready to get his season started.

If Trudeau clears waivers, he will officially be assigned to the Canadiens' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket. Yet, the 23-year-old could be a decent target for teams in need of more defensive depth to consider.

Trudeau was selected by the Canadiens with the 113th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-1 blueliner has spent each of the last three seasons with Laval, where he has been a solid part of their blueline.

Trudeau appeared in 68 games this past season with Laval, where he recorded five goals, 14 assists, 19 points, and a plus-14 rating. In 198 games over three seasons with the AHL squad, he has recorded 20 goals, 50 assists, 70 points, 182 penalty minutes, and a plus-16 rating.