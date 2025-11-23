Canadiens Prospect Defender Has Monster Game In AHL

The Laval Rocket picked up a big 7-2 win over the Belleville Senators on Nov. 22. Montreal Canadiens prospect defender Adam Engstrom was a major reason behind Laval's victory, as he put together a strong performance.

Engstrom showed off some of his offensive potential in this matchup, as he scored a goal and recorded four assists. With this, the 2022 third-round pick had a five-point game, which is very impressive from a defenseman.

After this strong performance, Engstrom now has five goals, nine assists, and 14 points in 18 games this season with Laval. With numbers like these, there is no question that the left-shot defenseman is having himself a nice start to the season with Laval.

Engstrom also demonstrated promise during his first season with Laval in 2024-25, posting five goals, 22 assists, and 27 points in 66 games. Now, he is only continuing to improve, as evidenced by this big performance against Belleville.

Engstrom has also extended his ongoing point streak to five games, where he has recorded three goals and four assists over that span.