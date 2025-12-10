Canadiens Prospect Has Big Opportunity With Call-Up

The Montreal Canadiens called up multiple prospects from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket, on Dec. 9.

Among the players who have been recalled to the Canadiens' roster is forward prospect Owen Beck. This comes with forward Jake Evans set to miss the Canadiens' Dec. 11 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to personal reasons.

With this call-up, Beck now has a golden opportunity to try to prove to the Canadiens that he can be a legitimate option for their bottom six. There are spots to fight for right now in their lineup, and Beck will be looking to make a real case for himself to stick around.

Beck is currently in the middle of a solid season down in the AHL with Laval. In 22 games so far this season with the AHL club, he has posted three goals, eight assists, and 11 points. This is after he recorded 15 goals, 29 assists, and 44 points in 64 games with Laval this past season. With this, the young forward has offensive upside.



It is going to be very interesting to see how much of an impact Beck makes during his latest call-up to the Canadiens' roster. In 15 career NHL games over three seasons, he has recorded one assist, 10 blocks, and 23 hits.