Canadiens Prospect Having Nice Start To Season

Leading up to the 2025-26 season, the Montreal Canadiens assigned prospect Joshua Roy to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket. The youngster was looking to earn a spot on the Canadiens' NHL roster out of training camp, but ultimately fell short of doing so.

Yet, now with the new season here, Roy is off to a solid start with Laval in 2025-26.

In four games so far this season with Laval, Roy has scored a team-leading three goals. His four points also have him tied with Laurent Dauphin and Alex Belzile for the most on the team. With this, Roy has been making an impact early on for the AHL club this season.

Roy's goals with Laval came early this campaign, as he scored all of them over his first two games of the year. This included him scoring twice in Laval's 5-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Oct. 12. As for his assist, he recorded it on Dauphin's goal in Laval's last game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Oct. 18.

If Roy can continue to produce offense at the AHL level with Laval, it could very well help his chances of getting another call-up to the Canadiens' roster in the near future. We will need to wait and see what happens on that front, but right now, the young forward is having a solid start with the AHL squad this season.