Canadiens Prospect Is Already Standing Out

The Montreal Canadiens have several young players looking to earn spots on their NHL roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. Among the Canadiens' most notable prospects looking to impress is forward Owen Beck.

Beck just completed his first full professional season during the 2024-25 campaign. The 21-year-old forward spent the majority of the year down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Laval Rocket, where he recorded 15 goals, 29 assists, 49 points, and a plus-10 rating in 64 regular-season games. He also played in 13 playoff games for Laval this spring, posting two goals and six points.

Beck also played in 12 games for the Canadiens during the 2024-25 season, where he recorded one assist and 23 hits. Overall, while he did not break out offensively, he still showed promise. As a result, he is a candidate to watch for the Canadiens' opening night roster and will be looking to have a big preseason.

Beck certainly got off to a good start with that in the Canadiens' recent preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, as he scored at the 2:36 mark of the third period to tie the game up at 1-1. Beck worked very hard for his goal, too, as he kept jamming the puck in front before scoring.

While Beck's goal was not the flashiest, this is exactly the kind of play that the Canadiens are hoping the exciting prospect can provide for them. It will be interesting to see how he builds off his solid start to the preseason from here.

