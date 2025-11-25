Canadiens Prospect Makes Top Young Players List

The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy recently ranked the top 100 hockey players who are 21 years old or younger.

The Hockey News has now revealed the players who were ranked from No. 81 to No. 100, and Montreal Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher made it. This is because Kennedy ranked Reinbacher at the No. 97 spot.

With Reinbacher being a young defenseman with good potential, it makes sense that he has made this list. Injury trouble has kept him off the ice a lot early on his career, but he has still shown promise when healthy.

In 31 games over three seasons with the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, Reinbacher has posted seven goals, 10 assists, 17 points, and a plus-12 rating. He has also been off to a solid start this season with Laval, recording three goals, four assists, seven points, and a plus-1 rating in 10 games thus far.

Reinbacher was selected by the Canadiens with the fifth-overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and they have high hopes that he will be a big part of their blueline in the future. The 21-year-old blueliner has good upside, and it will be fascinating to see how he continues to develop his game.