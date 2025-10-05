Canadiens’ Prospects Watch

After getting five points in his first game of the season with the Michigan Wolverines, Montreal Canadiens’ prospect Michael Hage followed up with two assists in a 7-0 win over Mercyhurst. The Wolverines swept the two-game series and will be hoping to do the same next weekend when they take on the Providence Friars on Friday and Saturday.

Hage leads Michigan with seven points in two games, followed by Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Will Horcoff and New York Rangers prospect Malcolm Spence, who both have five points. The Canadiens have until August 15, 2028, to sign Hage, whom they picked 21st overall at the 2024 draft.

Another Habs’ prospect stood out on Saturday night, Sam Harris, who plays with the University of Denver Pioneers, recorded a hat trick in a 6-1 win over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels. Playing on the left wing of the first line alongside Clarke Caswell and James Reeder, Harris scored his three goals at even strength and was deservedly named the first star of the game. He took four shots in the game and was also assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking.

A fifth-round pick at the 2023 draft, Harris is starting his third season with the Pioneers. In his rookie season, he scored 21 points in 42 games before upping his production to 35 points in 43 games in his sophomore season. The Pioneers won the Frozen Four in his rookie season, and there’s no doubt Harris has been getting some valuable experience with them. The Canadiens have until August 15, 2027, to sign him to a contract, so there’s no rush, but it does seem like he’s one to keep an eye on.

Meanwhile, LJ Mooney scored his first NCAA goal in a Minnesota Golden Gophers 5-3 loss at the hands of the Michigan Tech Huskies. In his previous game, Mooney got an assist, giving him two points in as many games. As for fellow Habs prospect Luke Mittelstadt, he picked up a couple of assists, bringing his points total to three in two games. The Canadiens have until August 15, 2029, to sign Mooney and until August 15, 2026, to sign Mittelstadt, who was a seventh-round pick at the 2023 draft.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.