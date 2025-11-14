Canadiens Provide Bad Newhook & Guhle Injury Updates

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Alex Newhook will be out for the next four months after undergoing surgery for a fractured ankle.

In addition, the Canadiens shared that defenseman Kaiden Guhle will be out for another eight to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on a partially torn adductor muscle.

Newhook was injured during the Canadiens' Nov. 13 matchup against the Dallas Stars, where he was limited to only 5:54 of ice time. Now, with this update, the Canadiens are expected to be without Newhook until at least mid-March.

This is such unfortunate news for Newhook, as he has been having a strong season for the Canadiens. In 17 games this season, he has recorded six goals, 12 points, and a plus-7 rating.

Guhle has not played since the Canadiens' Oct. 16 matchup against the Nashville Predators. Now, with this latest update, the Habs will not have the key defenseman back until at least early January.

In five games this season for the Canadiens, Guhle has posted one goal, one assist, seven penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.