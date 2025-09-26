Canadiens Announce Rough David Reinbacher Injury News

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that top prospect David Reinbacher will be out for the next four weeks due to a broken metacarpal bone.

This is certainly rough news for Reinbacher, as the right-shot defenseman will now be sidelined until at least late October. Furthermore, this injury now means he will not return to game action for the remainder of the preseason with the Canadiens.

Reinbacher suffered his injury during the Canadiens' preseason matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sep. 25.

Reinbacher was selected by the Canadiens with the fifth-overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-2 defenseman is considered one of the Canadiens' best prospects and has a very bright future with the Original Six club.

Reinbacher appeared in 10 regular-season games this past season with the Canadiens' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket, where he recorded two goals, three assists, five points, and a plus-5 rating. He then played in 13 playoff games with Laval this past spring, recording two goals and six points.