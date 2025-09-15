Canadiens Re-Assign Multiple Prospects

The Montreal Canadiens have made several roster moves, as they have announced that they have re-assigned prospects Carlos Handel, Simon Lavigne, Andrew MacNiel, Maleek McGowan, Bryce Pickford, Arseni Radkov, Mikus Vecvanags, and Matthew Wang to their teams.

Handel will be heading back to the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL. In 52 games with them last season, he recorded three goals and 26 points.

Lavigne spent this past season with Concordia University. The 6-foot-3 defenseman posted 12 goals and 22 points in 24 games with the school this past campaign.

MacNiel is set to once again play for the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. In 33 games with them last season, the 6-foot-3 blueliner recorded three assists and a plus-6 rating.

McGowan appeared in 56 games this past season with the Kingston Frontenacs, where the 6-foot defenseman recorded seven goals, 23 assists, and 30 points.

Pickford is set to return to the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL with this move. In 48 games with the club this past season, the 2025 third-round pick recorded 20 goals, 27 assists, and 47 points.

Radkov spent this past season with Tyumensky Legion of the MHL in Russia. In 19 games on the year, the 2025 third-round pick recorded a 4-8-3 record, a .918 save percentage, and a 3.18 goals-against average.

Vecvanags played in nine games last season with Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL, recording a 1-4-0 record, a 4.38 goals-against average, and a .867 save percentage. The 2024 fifth-round pick also played in five games with the Brooks Bandits of the BCHL, posting a 4-1-0 record, a .881 save percentage, and a 3.18 goals-against average.

As for Wang, the 6-foot-2 winger posted 15 goals, 28 points, and 62 penalty minutes in 68 games this past season with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL.