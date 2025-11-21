Canadiens Recall Florian Xhekaj From AHL

After extending their losing streak to five games following their 8-4 loss to the Washington Capitals, the Montreal Canadiens have made a notable roster move.

The Canadiens have announced that they have recalled forward Florian Xhekaj from their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. In addition, the Canadiens announced that forward Joshua Roy will remain on the NHL roster, after initially stating that he was heading back to Laval.

Xhekaj is a prospect who many fans have been wanting to see get his first chance on the Canadiens' roster, and it is now coming to fruition. The 6-foot-4 forward has appeared in 16 games this season with Laval, where he has recorded two goals, four points, and 44 penalty minutes. This is after he recorded 24 goals, 35 points, and 175 penalty minutes in 69 games this past season with Laval.

With Xhekaj being called up, the Canadiens will be adding more bite and toughness to their lineup.

As for Roy, he has recorded zero points, two shots, and an even plus/minus rating in three games this season with the Canadiens. Down in the AHL with Laval this season, he has posted four goals, seven points, and a plus-4 rating in 10 contests.