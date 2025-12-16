Canadiens Reveal Starting Goalie For Flyers Matchup

The Montreal Canadiens are facing the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 16. The Canadiens will be looking to build off their impressive 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in their last contest.

While speaking to reporters, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis announced that Jacob Fowler will be the Habs' starting goalie against the Flyers. Meanwhile, Jacob Dobes will be Fowler's backup, while Sam Montembeault will be in the press box.

With Fowler being one of the Canadiens' most exciting prospects, fans will certainly be looking to see what the 21-year-old goaltender can do against the Flyers.

Fowler's most recent appearance for the Canadiens was against the New York Rangers on Dec. 13. The 2023 third-round pick allowed five goals on 29 shots in the Canadiens' 5-4 overtime loss to the Blueshirts.

Fowler made his NHL debut for the Canadiens on Dec. 11 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and had a big performance, however. During it, he stopped 36 out of 38 shots he faced and picked up his first NHL win in the process.

It will now be very interesting to see how Fowler performs in his third career NHL game from here.