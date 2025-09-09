Canadiens: Rookie Camp Schedule

Now that the kids have all gone back to school, it will be time for the Montreal Canadiens’ youngsters to get back to work. On Monday, the Habs revealed their rookie camp roster and provided the media with a complete schedule of the rookie camp. Twenty-six players will be put through their paces by Laval Rocket coach Pascal Vincent and his assistants Daniel Jacob, Martin Laperrière, and Marco Marciano.

The coaching staff will be putting 18 forwards, eight blueliners, and three goaltenders under the microscope from Wednesday, September 10, to Tuesday, September 16. As always, the first day of camp will consist of physical and medical testing at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard, and the media will be able to speak to Vincent, Jacob, and Laperriere.

The rookies will hit the ice on Thursday for a practice from 10:00 AM, and selected players will be made available to speak to the media on the following day. The schedule will remain the same on Friday, as the team will move to the Bell Center over the weekend for two games. First, the Canadiens' rookies will take on the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM (tickets are still available on Ticketmaster). Then, on Sunday, Vincent’s men will be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs’ rookies at 3:00 PM, before the Ottawa Senators take on the Jets at 7:00 PM. The Senators and Leafs will also be facing off on Saturday at 1:00 PM. Both of the Canadiens' prospects games will be broadcasted on RDS stations.

The organization will hold its traditional golf tournament on Monday, the 15th, and on that day, the rookies will be enjoying a day off. Rookie camp will wrap up on Tuesday with a practice at 10:00 AM in Brossard, followed by a final media availability.

The 26-player roster features Ivan Demidov, Owen Beck, Oliver Kapanen, Florian Xhekaj, David Reinbacher, Adam Fowler, Jacob Fowler, and many more. Matthew Wang, Simon Lavigne, and Maleek McGowan will all be attending on a tryout basis.

It will be interesting to see what Vinzenz Rohrer can do in his first rookie camp. The 75th overall pick at the 2022 draft was signed following an excellent performance at the World Championship last spring, scoring six points in eight games for Austria.

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday that they had agreed to a three-year entry-level contract with 20-year-old prospect Vinzenz Rohrer. A third-round pick at the 2022 draft, the Austrian prospect spent the last two seasons with the Zurich Lions of the Swiss-A league, with whom he won two championships.

Xhekaj will be another one to watch after putting up 24 goals and 35 points in his first full pro season with the Rocket last year, even though he wasn’t playing on a top line. The gritty forward also spent 175 minutes in the penalty box, showing similarities in his play with that of his brother, Arber.

Demidov, Beck, Kapanen, and Reinbacher will all be hoping to make the Canadiens’ roster this season and should report to camp eager to make their mark. While Demidov’s presence in Montreal is for all intents and purposes guaranteed, the others will have to impress to earn a roster spot.

As always, the CN Sports Complex will be open to the public during the rookie camp, but it’s worth noting that there are no intra-squad scrimmages scheduled in the team’s press release.

